HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Harlem.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the home on Wells Drive in the Cornerstone Creek subdivision around 12:26 a.m.

The caller stated the home had been struck by lightning.

Crews spent four hours battling the fire before bringing it under control.

The home sustained heavy damage by the end.

No injuries were reported as all occupants were able to evacuate the home in time.

In total, 12 Harlem Fire Department firefighters and 9 Columbia County firefighters responded to the blaze.