Harlem Globetrotter surprises patients at Doctors Hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) A Harlem Globetrotter made a special trip to Augusta, Monday. Saul “Flip” White stopped by the Burn Center and Pediatric Recovery Gym at Doctors Hospital to visit with a group of patients.

“When I came there, there was nothing but excitement and joy, and they told me about their stories and when they went to the Globetrotters’ game and seeing the kids, that brightens their day. Seeing their big smile, that’s what it’s all about…creating memories that last a lifetime,” said White.

Doctors Hospital wasn’t White’s only stop.

He also dropped by the Boys and Girls Club on Wheeless Road in Augusta.