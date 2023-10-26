HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Heather Olson is a Columbia County Board of Education Police Officer and people from around the community appreciate the work that she does taking care of their children.

“I think everyone knows of Officer Olson, our kids are all very familiar with her. I actually had someone reach out today and say my child thinks that she’s her best friend and I think we can all relate to that, our kids all feel the same about her,” said Parent, Sheri Wright.

“She’s just an amazing person who loves everyone that come in contact with her, she treats the children as if they were her own children, she is one of my very best friends,” said Friend, Melissa Perkins.

Officer Olson thought she was attending a city council meeting but what she didn’t know was that the community had done something special just for her.

“We were here to honor Officer Heather Olson for all of her community work that’s she’s put into the community and also to get the community together, rally and put some money together to get her on a trip to Ireland to honor her late son who passed away last November,” said Wright.

Olson was presented with a check for $1,000.

“We made sure that our son was well traveled, he had heritage in Germany, Italy, all over and the only place he was never able to go was Ireland, so next summer I was planning on going to Ireland, taking some of his ashes with me and fulfilling every place he had heritage and making it full circle for him,” said Olson.

Olson was thankful that so many came together to help her get to Ireland and honor her son’s legacy.

“I’m overwhelmed and grateful and to know that other people allow me to speak of my son, It keeps his name alive and they showed me a lot of grace and I just try to show it back to them by taking care of their children,” said Olson.

And the parents are thankful for everything she does.

“Just thank you for everything that you are for being so strong and taking care of out kids, not just the kids but the parents and everyone else in the community, thank you for always thinking about us,” said Wright.

“She’s just an amazing person. When she’s going through struggles with the loss of her son, she was always trying to make sure everyone else was happy,” said Perkins.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Heather and her friends hope others reach out and help with getting funds for Heathers trip to Ireland.

“I’m overwhelmed and extremely grateful and the grace and the honor that they’ve given me while allowing me to work and grieve my only child has been beyond measure,” said Olson.