Harbor deepening start to pressure Augusta?

Crews on the home stretch to make the Savannah Harbor deeper.

When they’re finished dredging, bigger ships with heavier loads can come through.

The environmental impact is being felt upriver in Augusta.

The Corps of Engineers wants to remove the Lock and Dam here, for a rock fish passage.

But the city says the timing isn’t working out the way it should.

“I think they’re trying to move the time line up to put more pressure on Augusta to accept what they want to put on us that just gives up more reason to stand firm,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“I think they’re trying to move the time line up to put more pressure on Augusta to accept what they want to put on us that just gives up more reason to stand firm.”