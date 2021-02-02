Hammond Hill Elementary expected to get new classrooms, construction underway

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A 15 million dollar construction project is underway at Hammond Hill Elementary School in North Augusta. The school hoping to increase safety, improve traffic flow and remove outdated facilities.

They are getting a two story wing of 23 classrooms and one lab, as well as a new kitchen and cafeteria with a computer lab.

It’s expected to be done in two phases. Phase 1 is funded by the Bond referendum that was approved back in 2018. Phase 2 is funded through the school system’s annual budget.

The new addition will eliminate nine portable classrooms replacing them with a two story wing. So far, the building sites have been cleared and pads have been laid down.

ACPSD Director of Communications, Mike Rosie, says, “not only is it a safety and security improvement, but also technology-wise, as well. Just from the type of electrical outlets and the number of them, I mean the old buildings don’t have near as many electrical outlets.”

Phase one is expected to be completed in Jan. 2022, the second phase is expected to be complete in March of 2023.