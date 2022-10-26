(WJBF) – Halloween is right around the corner, and as the holiday approaches there are plenty spooky events happening.

Here’s a list of some of the Halloween themed events happening near you.

Vampire fans have something to look forward to as the Cinema Series at Augusta University presents a Twilight and Let the Right One In double feature.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 29th at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre at Augusta University, starting at 7 p.m.

It’s a free event that will have some Cinema Series swag available while supplies lasts

The 3rd Annual Support Downtown Augusta Trick or Treat on Broad Street event is sure to be fun time.

Plenty of businesses from 9th-12th Streets will be giving out candy to children 12 and under.

The event will start at 5PM and go until 7PM. Head over to their Facebook page to see a list of participating businesses.

This is a free event happening on Saturday, October 29th.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is inviting the community our for a night of Halloween Fun.

The event will feature a Trunk or Treat, face painting, hay maze, and touch-a-truck from 11am-3pm, followed by the Air Elite Dunkers at 1:30pm & 4:30pm, and Illusionist Harris III at 3:00pm & 6:00pm.

The whole thing is taking place at the Kroc Center, 1833 Broad Street, on Saturday, October 29th.

To celebrate Halloween the Augusta Museum of History will have a special spooky séance display available for viewing from the 2nd Floor Observation Area.

The event runs from October 27th through the 30th.

Mad Hatter Festival hosted by Mad Hatter Farm Rescue and Riverwatch Brewery

Mad Hatter Farms is hosting a Halloween extravaganza at Riverwatch Brewery.

This Saturday, October 29th, from 1pm to 9pm they’re inviting guests to dress up and bring their families out for a good time.

There will be food trucks, face painting, costume contest for kids, music, and more.

They’re also asking people to bring a Squishmallow type stuffed animal or toy, backpack, blankets that will then be donated to region 7 foster care children.

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds from the tickets go to support the 501c3 rescue.

The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is advertised as a “huge, super fun event for the whole family.”

There will also be adoptable dogs on hand.

It’s all happening on Saturday, October 29th, from 10am to 5pm, at Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841, United States.

Westobou is hosting its second Halloween bash on Friday, October 28th, at 8:30pm, located at Old Academy of Richmond County.

There will be a costume contest, food, and more. Tickets are available now.

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is hosting the annual Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Children 12 and under can participate in the event, and must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will feature trunk or treating, carnival games, and music provided by Bright and Bold Entertainment.

The admission fee is $1.00 per child, and is taking place at Citizens Park, Aiken.

The Black Cat Carnival is back for it’s 15th year at Le Chat Noir.

It’s free admission in to the carnival with tickets required for carnival games and other fun activities.

This year will feature food trucks, vendors, a sideshow, music, games and more.

The whole thing is happening on Saturday at 8pm.

Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta is hosting Boo, Brews, and BBQ on Saturday, October 29th, at 11am. to 3pm.

The event will feature Trunk or Treats outside for kids, live music, food, and more.

These are just some of the events that are happening the weekend before Halloween. Be sure to be safe, and responsible.