GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s spooky season in the CSRA, which means it’s time to celebrate Halloween with a Heart.

“There is no other event that I enjoy more than this one,” said Jose Hernandez.

The event hosts many local sponsors, who shared sweet treats and smiles with hundreds of special needs children in our area.

It took place at Patriots Park in Columbia County–which offered a safe space to trick or treat.

Some of these children have light or sound sensitivities, so this annual event allows them to have Halloween fun in an environment that is safe and barrier free.

Hernandez is with the Columbia County Exchange Club, who says the event is a great opportunity to give back.

“It puts into practice the needs of these kids. There are kids out there that need our community for the most part, and I’m glad we’re here to do our part as a community,” said Hernandez.

Some community members say giving back to these children is just like “scoring a goal”.

“It’s great. I love seeing all the kids, a lot of them are saying ‘Oh I love soccer, I love soccer’! It’s just great to interact with them and give them some candy,” said Allison Edenfield.

Edenfield represents Soccer Shots, a children’s soccer program that caters to 2–8-year-olds. They base a soccer curriculum around their age group, teaching them about character development and soccer skills.

Other sponsors say seeing everyone come out is a reminder of how special it is when the community comes together for a great cause.

“It brings it full circle for us for family, because we’re really big on family at ADP and volunteer events. So we always try to come out and support the community. So, this is what we love, this is where our heart is,” said ADP rep Mia Dunbar.

It was the first time attending for sponsors like Edenfield, but her along with others say they are looking forward to coming back next year.

As the trick or treating continues this holiday, so do the happy memories for these special kids.