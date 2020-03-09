Gunfire follows argument in Fort Gordon housing area Sunday night; several persons-of-interest in custody

Fort Gordon, Ga. (WJBF) – What officials at Fort Gordon say began as a verbal altercation on base Sunday night turned into at least one shot being fired, leading to multiple people being taken in for questioning by military police.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, base police responded to a report of a gunshot heard near Gordon Terrace, one of the base’s housing areas.

During a canvas of the scene in which the area was cordoned off, several persons of interest were taken into custody after it was determined that a shot had been fired following an argument.

Despite a search of the area, no one was found injured nor fatally shot.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. As for now, no comment is being made on how many were detained or still remain in custody and what the charges might ultimately be and for whom.

Officials at Fort Gordon say that military police responded quickly and, because of their speedy attention to the situation, were able to deescalate the situation.