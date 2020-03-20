Gun shops seeing increase in customers following Coronavirus outbreak

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Some might call it paranoia, others practical and necessary. There are long lines at gun stores as customers, afraid of possible impacts of the pandemic, look for personal protection.

“I think at this point people are just buying whatever’s on the shelves,” Anthony DeFeo told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the influx of customers at his store.

It’s been customers in and out, with employees demonstrating what certain guns can do at All American Firearms in Aiken.”I had a lot of firearms under the glass here and a lot of handguns and there about half as much left as there was,” DeFeo added.

DeFeo is the owner of All American Firearms. He says that he’s seeing the exponential growth in sales following news of the pandemic. “Sales are up at least a hundred percent,” he shared.

Minutes — turning into hours for employees waiting for background checks to be complete by authorities. “The standard time is about 15 to 20 minutes. Now it’s up to upwards of about an hour and a half,” Assistant Store Manager Joseph Peak said.

“They have to wait until the approval comes through before they can take the gun. And so sometimes customers come in, they’ll purchase a firearm, and then we’ll do the background check and they’ll have to come back in a day or two to pick up the firearm because it takes that long for me to get through,” DeFeo said.

Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by people panicked by CO-VID 19, guns and ammunition have started flying off the shelves with folks wondering what could come next. “I think they’re panicking. I think people are worried,” he added.

Customers are also buying other protective gear like bullet-proof vets, holsters, and ammunition. But ammunition, in short supply nationwide, is seeing a sharp increase. Ammo.Com says sales have gone up 70%. “A lot of people are just kind of reacting to the situation,” DeFeo said.

Even though this is uncharted territory in recent history, the Aiken businessman feels we’ll be able to get through it. “This is not, you know, it’s not armageddon, you know. I think everybody just needs to just take a couple of steps back, take a deep breath, hopefully not within three feet of someone else and assess things and just move forward,” he added.

One customer told Shawn off-camera that he was in the process of recertifying for his weapons permit. The coronavirus outbreak just made him get to it a lot sooner.