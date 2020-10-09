Gun shop burglars sought by the ATF

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Glass shattered and wood chipped, you can see the damage criminals did to Cold Fish Armory. The ATF says burglars rammed a stolen car into the front door to break into the gun shop.

James Herring owns the armory. He’s been fixing, modifying, and selling guns at his shop for about seven years.

He said, “I’m a class seven with a SOT two which means that I can manufacture, build weapons of any sort I want to use. Bigger than a gunsmith would be and obviously I could sell at the same time like a class one.”

The burglary happened on September 22 around 4 a.m, according to the ATF. Herring said he got to the scene before deputies.

He explained, “Small guns get put in the safe at night. At that time, I didn’t put my long rifles in the safe and they got seven long guns, my self-protection pistol I keep behind the counter, and two Thompson contenders.”

The car used in the crime was stolen from BT Auto Sales. It was left near the scene of the crime.

“Everything in the office was destroyed. The window was busted out and I didn’t even know the car had gotten stolen at this point. He said, ‘do you own a little green Camry?’ I said, ‘I have a green Corolla but it’s over there,'” said Brian Hughes, owner, and operator.

Hughes also said the burglars crashed into a couple of cars at his lot while trying to leave.

“The people who did this, they stole a car. They measured the car beforehand to make sure it would fit in my door. So yes they did, they knew exactly what they were doing. It was planned,” said Herring.

Footage from security cameras in the area did not provide any leads for investigators now they are asking for help. The ATF is looking into this as firearm trafficking.

“I believe that they were planning on stealing pistols because that would be the most lucrative thing to take and they were disappointed when they found no pistols available for them and they grabbed the first rifles they saw,” said Herring.

Hughes added, “Now I feel uncomfortable here at night and I’m usually here until 11, 12 o’clock at night. I’m not scared but I feel violated.”

If you have any information, you could earn up to 10,000 dollars for your tip.

Just call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.