COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man whose dogs attacked an 11-year-old boy in January in Columbia County has pleaded guilty in the case.

Burt Baker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge Thursday according to his attorney.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation, with several conditions.

Baker owned the pit bulls that attacked Justin Gilstrap while he was riding his bike.

The responding deputy said the injured boy’s scalp was halfway torn off and his face was covered in blood when he arrived. There were also deep puncture wounds on both legs and half of his left ear had been bit off.

The boy’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against baker and several others. That is still pending.

When reached for comment, a legal representative for Justin Gilstrap’s family stated, “We respect the judicial process, and we’re looking forward to achieving justice for Justin in the civil lawsuit.”