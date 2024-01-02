AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia State Patrol has released more information in from investigation into the death of a pedestrian on December 25.

On December 25, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Troopers from Troop E SCRT responded to Meadowbrook Drive in Richmond County in reference to a fatality.

Investigations revealed a marked Richmond County Patrol Car was traveling north on Meadowbrook Dr. when a pedestrian stepped into the roadway. The patrol car struck the pedestrian who succumbed to his injuries on scene.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Seanque L. Hester was pronounced dead on the scene Christmas day at 10:55 p.m.

In the crash report, Hester was walking with another person, returning from an area store, when he stepped out onto the roadway. The force of the collision forced Hester’s body back onto the sidewalk, where he collided with the woman he was walking with and both fell to the ground and down an embankment.