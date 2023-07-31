COLUMBIA/RICHMOND COUNTIES (WJBF) – On July 30th, around 4:09 pm, Georgia State Patrol Troopers attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle on I-20 heading westbound near mile marker 190 in Columbia County.

The motorcycle refused to stop and initiated a pursuit.

The chase traveled westbound on I-20 until MM 183 where the motorcycle exited and then reentered the interstate going the opposite direction.

It entered into Richmond County where the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Richmond Hill Road, crashing into another vehicle.

The rider fled on foot and was captured after a foot chase.

The rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Their identity has not been released.

No word on what charges they’ll face.