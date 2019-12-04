Grovetown woman arrested in connection to threats to “shoot up school”

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – Aided by a tip from the Department of Homeland Security, officials with Grovetown Police Department currently have a Grovetown woman in custody after she was tied to a threat to shoot up a school.

The call, received around noon Wednesday, resulted in a brief “soft lockdown” of schools within the vicinity of Grovetown, according to the Columbia County Board of Education.

That lockdown wasn’t lifted until after the woman in question was in custody, said Grovetown Director of Public Safety Scott Wheatley.

Wheatley said that the local school system is now “back to business.”

The woman has been identified as Sheryll Lander. She’s since been taken into custody and charged with one count of Terroristic Threats & Acts.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that the threat specifically targeted Grovetown High.

Chief Wheatley said that the investigation into the threat is only in its earliest stages.