Grovetown will begin to pick up bulk waste on Friday

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Grovetown picks up yard and bulk waste like tree limbs, leaves, and old furniture as a free service to its citizens. That service has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. NewsChannel 6 is learning that the city will once again start picking up that bulk trash on Friday.

Grovetown Council Members voted to close city facilities on March 18th to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. With folks spending the majority of their time at home, the trash has been piling up.

Grovetown’s spokeswoman Ashley Campbell says based on CDC guidelines, advice from the GMA, and the lack of the proper PPE needed for employees. The city suspended the service for safety and liability reasons.

“We know we need to get it done, but we don’t want to rush and possibly put our employees in danger,” said Campbell.

The city is working on a plan to pick up yard debris, but not bulk trash. Examples of bulk waste are furniture, carpeting, cardboard, mattresses, and appliances. The city had been waiting for safety equipment for the employees to pick up those items.

“We don’t know when residents have put that material out,” explained Campbell. “It could be infected with that virus.”

With a month worth of waste to collect, the city is asking for patience. The bulk trash will be picked up along the city’s significant thoroughfares first: Robinson Avenue, Harlem-Grovetown, Wrightsboro Road, Newmantown, and Horizon South Parkway. Then they will move to side streets and subdivisions.

“We do ask that you try your best not to put any bulk trash out on the street until we can get out there to start removing it,” said Campbell.

You will be notified when regularly scheduled service will start again.