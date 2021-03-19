Grovetown Public Safety adds designated meet-up spots

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Some new spots in Grovetown might be the key to your safety.

“These are changing times,” said Grovetown Public Safety Major Richard Eastman.

While driving in Grovetown, you may spot some new signs in front of Public Safety Station One.

“It’s an initiative started by Mayor Jones to assist the citizen in making a transaction in a safe environment,” explained Eastman.

Two parking spaces are now official meet-up spots. Anyone who needs a safe place to make an internet purchase or custody exchange can use them.

Eastman said, “Well, I know for myself I made a transaction; I bought a racing bike a couple of years ago in Augusta. Met a guy there, on Facebook, met him in Augusta, and I felt a little uncomfortable at that time, but everything went well. But not everyone can say the same thing about the experience, making the transaction online.”

Eastman has been working with Grovetown Public Safety for about 25 years. He says the Chief is encouraging officers to strengthen their relationship with the community.

He continued, “It’s just part of our community relations initiative so there was no city council so to speak involved in establishing those signs up.”

While the meet-up spots wait for patrons, they are under video surveillance 24/7 and monitored by law enforcement. Bad incidents related to the spaces don’t happen often in Grovetown, according to Eastman.

He said, “But we have read about it happening in other places. We are just being proactive at taking the initiative to prevent something from happening or giving the citizens the opportunity to be in a place, a safe environment, to prevent something like that from happening.”

Grovetown Public Safety is hiring. They’re looking for several officers including four road patrol officers.