GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Zamaria Martin was last seen on the evening of February 10 in the Washington Road area of Augusta.

Investigators say she could be in the Augusta or Atlanta areas.

She’s described as having brown eyes, brown hair, 5’04” weighing approximately 140 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-863-1212