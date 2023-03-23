GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who they say ran away from home on her own accord.

Sara McBride was last seen around midnight on Wednesday, March 22 at her home on Whiskey Road wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants. She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

McBride is believed to still be somewhere in the CSRA.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sara McBride, you’re asked to contact Grovetown Police Department at (706) 863-1212 or 911. All callers can remain anonymous.

Grovetown Police stress that anyone found to be knowingly harboring a runaway juvenile may be charged with interference of custody.