UPDATE, 5/30/23: Grovetown Police say 24 year old Davion Daniels is charged with Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree and Possession of a Machine Gun.

Shortly before 6 p.m. a Grovetown Police unit was flagged down by people in a vehicle traveling on Horizon South Parkway near Gateway Boulevard.

Two adults in the vehicle were attempting to take a four year old girl to the hospital who had been shot.

The child was transported to the the hospital as police started an investigation in the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive.

During the investigation, police say they learned the child was inside the residence with her father, Davion Daniels, as well as several others.

Reportedly, Daniels admitted to placing a loaded 9mm Glock handgun on the floor of the home while he went downstairs to take a phone call.

Minutes later, Daniels heard a gunshot and ran upstairs to find his 4 year old daughter with a gunshot wound to her head.

Daniels and a family member put the child in a vehicle and were driving her to a hospital when they saw the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office car.

At this time, the little girl is in critical condition.

Grovetown police say the “machine gun” charge is due to the discovery of the firearm having been illegally modified to a fully automatic configuration.

Daniels has been arrested and book into the Columbia County Detention Center.

More charges are pending.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is on the scene of a shooting incident involving a child.

The incident happened Monday, May 29th on Sterlington Drive.

According to authorities, the child has been transported to a local hospital.

No word yet on the child’s condition or what led up to the incident.

