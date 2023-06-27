GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department has begun issuing courtesy coupons for drivers with minor equipment issues.

According to their Facebook Page, these coupons will be able to be redeemed at the O’Reilly’s and Advance Auto Parts locations IN GROVETOWN, with the store management having final discretion.

Vehicles stopped for minor equipment violations (headlights, brake lights, tag lights, turn signals, etc…) can be issued a written warning for the offense at which time Officers will then provide a 10% courtesy coupon towards the cost of the replacement part.

Authorities say it is important to note that this pertains to MINOR equipment violations. So, if your transmission quits, your muffler falls off, or your brakes fail, they can’t help you.

The coupons are numbered and a database of their issuance will be maintained in a computer system.