GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing juvenile, Pharell Manuel.

Pharell is 16-years-old, approximately 5’8” and 170 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with orange writing, black pants, and white Air Force One sneakers.

Pharell was last seen on Saturday, August 12th, around 5:30 p.m. leaving Butler Springs Circle in Grovetown.

Please call 911 or the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212 with any information.

Callers may remain anonymous.