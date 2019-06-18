Grovetown mother saves child from drowning

(WJBF) – A 4-year-old is recovering after being saved from a neighborhood swimming pool.

It happened in the Canterbury Farms community in Grovetown.

Witnesses say the child’s mother jumped in the water and saved her. Another guest saw the whole thing.

She says this is another reminder to keep a close eye on your little ones at the pool this summer.

“Your child can die. Your child can be dead in 60 seconds, and I don’t think you want that,” says Susan Palandra.

Captain Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriffs Office says the little girl is expected to be okay.

The community pool will remain open.