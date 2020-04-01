Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones tests positive for COVID-19

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health contacted Mayor Jones Wednesday afternoon with test results. Mayor Jones was tested Sunday at 3:00 P.M. at the medical drive-thru at Patriots Park. He remains self quarantined and has been self-quarantined since March 23, 2020. Mayor Jones says he does not feel any worse than when he first started showing symptoms and remains optimistic despite his diagnosis.

He says he began showing symptoms around March 19, 2020 such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears.

Mayor Gary Jones will continue to run the city and stay in contact with Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Blair and the City Administrator.