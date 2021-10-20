Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones terminated from Waynesboro police department

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – In a statement released on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones announced he has been terminated from the Waynesboro Police Department.

In the statement, Mayor Jones claims he was terminated “due to the fact he found discrepancies in the Municipal Court as it relates to unaccounted monies.” Mayor Jones claims the city told the chief not to call the GBI so they could conduct an “independent” investigation.

NewsChannel 6 has reached out to the Mayor’s Office, the Waynesboro Police Department and Gary Jones and are waiting to hear back.

You can read the full statement from Mayor Jones below.

