Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones and City Council to hold special called meeting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Gary Jones and the City Council will have a special called meeting Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to discuss extending the City’s Emergency Ordinance.

The meeting will take place at 5 P.M. via teleconference and be livestreamed on the City of Grovetown Facebook page.

The City is currently under the state’s Shelter in Place Order which is expected to expire Monday, April 13, 2020. City Council will vote whether or not to extend the City’s government facility closures through May 5, 2020, if Governor Brian Kemp does not extend the state Shelter in Place Order.

The City has established an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in City Hall. The EOC is taking all non-emergent calls. The Grovetown Department of Public Safety remains operational and will respond to calls for service as usual.

Mayor Jones and City Council ask that you continue to follow the guidance of President Trump, Governor Kemp and the CDC. Please avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people, stay at home if possible – especially if you feel sick – contact your primary care provider before traveling to a clinic or emergency room, wash your hands frequently, disinfect often touched surfaces, and avoid physical contact.