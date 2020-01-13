Grovetown man officially indicted on multiple counts related to child pornography

AUGUSTA, GA – A Grovetown man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography has been officially indicted.

Jason Musgrove was arrested last month by federal agents in December.

He’s accused of using the kik app to join a private group that discussed incest, and sending child pornography to that group.

In an indictment dated January 8th, Musgrove faces one count of production of child pornography, three counts of attempted production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Musgrove is set to be arraigned on those charges January 21st.