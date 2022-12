GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is behind bars for allegedly sexual assaulting an 11-year-old family member.

Investigators say 40-year-old Gerald Allex Hardy was arrested November 29th for the November 15th incident.

According to the incident report, the victim’s aunt contacted police and requested to file charges against Hardy.

No other details are available at this time.