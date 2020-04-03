Grovetown leaders extend emergency ordinance

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On the heels of Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, Grovetown city council members approved the extension of their emergency ordinance. The ordinance is a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance does coincide with orders from the state government.

“It’s not a new ordinance. It’s just an extension of the ordinance we passed on the twenty-third of March. That ordinance was set to expire on the fifth of April,” said Mayor Pro Tem Eric Blair.

While Georgia’s shelter-in-place ordinance will last for 10 days starting Friday, Grovetown’s emergency ordinance will last until May 5. The state-wide shelter-in-place ordinance will trump Grovetown’s ordinance during those 10 days. When the shelter-in-place order ends, Grovetown restaurants offering only a dine-in option, personal grooming businesses, and city owned-properties will remain closed until early May.

Right now, you can still pay your bills at the drive-thru at City Hall. Operations at the Emergency Operations Center will continue.

Blair explained, “The only change that was made to it was funerals. No large gatherings at a funeral so unfortunately at a funeral, we’re going to have to have 10 or less at a funeral.”

While practicing the state-mandated social distancing, the 10 or less rule applies to all gatherings in Grovetown. Businesses with less than 30,000 sq. ft. of space cannot have more than 10 customers inside at one time. Businesses that are over 30,000 sq. ft. can have no more than 50 customers inside at once.

At the teleconference Thursday, one council member thought Grovetown’s emergency order should wait until Governor Kemp’s shelter-in-place order was finalized. But the majority thought action needed to be taken as soon as possible.

“Now, we can go back and modify this ordinance at any time if need be. If things get better and all of a sudden everyone gets better and this virus disappears by some means, then we can go back and rescind it,” said Blair.

Grovetown officials are still uncertain whether they will issue a curfew. They said it depends on how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. City leaders added they will continue to follow all orders coming down from the state government.