Grovetown HS Student accused of Sexual Assault

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Grovetown High School student has been arrested for a sexual battery against a female classmate that occurred on a school bus.

Per the incident report, 18-year-old DeVonta Toudle, was charged Thursday with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The 18-year-old victim said her bus was taking students home from tutoring on October 29th when Toudle picked her up from her seat and laid her onto her back on a neighboring seat.

“DeVonta then proceeded to spread her legs open by grabbing her inner thigh and pushing outward,” a sheriff’s report says. “When he stopped pushing her legs apart, (she) tried getting up but DeVonta wouldn’t let her and kept blocking her into the seat until it was her stop to get off the bus.”

The girl’s friend and another student witnessed the incident, which took place on the back of the school bus, the report says. The girl reported the incident on Nov. 14, about two weeks after it occurred.