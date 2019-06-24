Grovetown fire hydrant testing and flushing

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown’s Fire Department will conduct fire hydrant testing and flushing June 25th, 26th, and 27th.

The testing and flushing will start between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Affected residents will be notified.

Affected residents may have low water pressure and cloudy or brown water during testing. Make sure to wash your laundry after the water is no longer discolored as it may stain your clothing.

The affected areas are: Robin Lane, North Willowick Drive, South Willowick Drive, West Willowick Drive, Cottonwood Court, Elmwood Court, Cedarwood Court, Ballpark Road, Whiskey Road, Clayton Drive, Guy Drive, Inglett Drive, Goodale Lane, and Goodale Court

For more information please visit the City Website www.cityofgrovetown.com