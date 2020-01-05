Grovetown family loses their home to fire

GROVETOWN, Ga. – “I was watching television and my son came running downstairs telling me there was a fire. He didn’t specify where, so I jumped up to look out the door and noticed that the neighbors’ house was on fire,” says Jakelia Martin, a neighbor.

On January 4th, neighbors on Crown Heights Way near William Few Parkway in Grovetown witnessed a fire that took away a family’s home.

Dispatch confirmed that the fire happened around 10 p.m. that brought people out of their homes shortly after to see where the fire and smoke was coming from.

“It was very bad, it looks like it was coming from somewhere upstairs. It looked like the fire department had a hard time initially to get those flames to go out. We just kept watching how the flames wouldn’t go out for awhile. It took a little bit,” says Jakelia.

Now this is all that stands of the home. nothing remained inside, windows were shattered, and majority of the roof was gone.

Many homes near the fire were impacted as well. The next door neighbor, who did not wish to be on camera, tells us the thick smoke took over the air and filled their home. The fire also impacted the side of their house causing visible damage near the window, fence, and grass.

Even though the damage is heartbreaking, neighbors expressed that they are happy lives weren’t taken by this tragedy.

“I’m just thankful that everyone got out of the house first and foremost. I mean more than anything property can be replaced, but family can’t,” says Jakelia.

Neighbors tell us they are here to support the family during this tough time.

“There were a lot of people out here for them, so if nothing else they just know if we don’t see them any time soon. They know that they have a neighborhood of people that are here for them if they ever have a need for anything until they can recover and get back on their feet,” says Jakelia.