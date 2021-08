GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

13-year-old Rikiya Brewer was last seen Wednesday, August 25, 2021 around 8:40 pm in the Brighton Landing area.

Brewer is 5’06, 120lbs, has brown eyes and black hair and speaks very little English. Brewer was last seen wearing a black shirt, and blue/white basketball shorts.

If you have any information, please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at 706-863-1212.