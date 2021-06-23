Grovetown Department of Public Safety searching for 16-year-old runaway

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is looking for 16-year-old Jenesis Sammons.

Jenesis was last seen around 8:00 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 860 Willow Lake Drive in Evans, Ga.

She is 5’01, 105 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket and blue jeans. Jenesis was driving a maroon, 2006 Ford Focus.

If you have any information, please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at 706-863-1212.