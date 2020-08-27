Grovetown Department of Public Safety looking for missing teen

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Sydney Marie Perkins has been found.

There is no further information at this time.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is searching for 13-year-old Sydney Marie Perkins.

Perkins was last seen August 26th around 2:53 P.M. leaving Grovetown Middle School.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with “boys in da hood” on it, black Nike shoes and a light blue back pack.

She is 5’05” 110lbs and has curly black hair worn in a ponytail. She has braces and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Sydney, please contact Investigator Foster at 706-863-1212.