Grovetown Department of Public Safety at the scene of a drowning at Euchee Creek Trails

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Department of Public Safety is at the scene of a drowning at Euchee Creek Trails.

The call came in at 7:00 pm. According to Chief Scott Wheatley, dispatch said the call was in regards to “a white male who was swimming in the quarry went under and did not resurface.” The Columbia County Coroner is on the scene.

The name of the drowning victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The Euchee Creek Trails are closed until further notice. There are no other details at this time.

