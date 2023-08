GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Deborah Fisher, Grovetown City Council member, announced during Monday night’s meeting that she is stepping down as council member.

By Georgia state law, she has to resign as she is running for Grovetown mayor in November.

Fisher announced in May that she would be running against current mayor, Gary Jones.

She was sworn in as a council member in January of 2018.