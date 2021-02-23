Grovetown city council candidates kick off campaigns

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — For Ceretta Smith and Marsha Keating, Grovetown’s City Council special election is more than making their ideas heard. It is about elevating other voices.

“I’m running to make sure that every citizen’s voice is not only heard but represented,” Smith says.

“I would like to see people from all over the city come in and participate so they can have a say in what’s happening on their street,” Keating adds.

Smith and Keating are running to fill the seat formerly held by Allen Transou, who died in November 2020. His widow hopes his successor builds on his legacy.

“I want whoever is blessed to get the position to continue his legacy of being transparent, being for the people, being out in the community and having a voice for everyone,” Lisa Transou says.

Transou’s successor will have a full agenda when she takes office. Grovetown continues to expand in size and population. Both candidates agree they do not want the city to lose its charm.

“As we grow out, we need to keep our ambitions with the small town feel,” Keating says.

“We can improve and have the same growth and diversity, but we can still maintain the city’s unique charm and quaintness,” Smith adds.

The winner of the special election will explore how to address Grovetown’s traffic and how to bring more small businesses into the city. It will not be an easy task, but both Keating and Smith say they are ready for the job.

“I do feel that I’m the best candidate,” Keating says.

“I hope to be that person that no matter where you see me, I’ll always have a smile,” Smith says. “I want you to feel my warmth, genuine care, love and concern.”

How to vote

Early voting is taking place Monday through Friday until March 12 at the Euchee Creek Library (5907 Euchee Creek Drive). Election Day is March 16.

To receive an absentee ballot, a written request must be submitted to the Columbia County Board of Elections.