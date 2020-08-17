Grovetown City Administrator resigns, city fined by EPD for missing deadline to bring waste water treatment plant online

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday is the last day on the job for Grovetown City Administrator, John Waller.

He turned in his resignation effective close of business today.

According to a press release from a city spokesperson, the city was fined $10-thousand dollars by the Environmental Protection Division for missing a deadline to bring their new Waste Water Treatment Plant online.

That could have been avoided but they said Waller failed to submit a written request for an extension.

Waller began working for the city in April of 2016 and has served as the city administrator since 2017.

Human Resources Director Elaine Matthews will be serving as interim City Administrator effective Tuesday, August 18.

