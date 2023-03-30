GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Grovetown has canceled their annual Spring Fest event scheduled for Saturday, April 1 due to the threat of inclement weather.

The event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. but a city spokesperson tells NewsChannel 6 that the weather forecast “is just not suitable for our annual spring event.”

The city is donating 20,000 eggs for egg hunts and other youth activities to local elementary schools and Columbia County Community Connections. The city says that the Easter Bunny and sidekick Carol the Carrot will visit Grovetown schools to make up for the canceled event.

“We certainly regret that this event could not occur,” said City Administrator Elaine Matthews, “But it is in the best interest of the community, and all involved to cancel the event. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding at this time.”