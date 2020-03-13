Grovetown cancels all events at Liberty Park through the end of March

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Gary Jones, City staff, the City Administrator, and the Director of Leisure and Recreation have canceled all events at Liberty Park Community Center for the remainder of March.

This includes the following programs:

The Senior Program

Senior Bingo

Line Dancing

Dance2Fit

Church Group Rentals

Wrestling and Field Rentals

Private events that have been booked with the city for the next two weeks are also canceled. Walk-ins are still welcome at the Liberty Park Community Center.

At this time, the City is unsure of whether events in April will be canceled.