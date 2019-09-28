Group celebrates “Peace in the Park”

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The fifth annual “Peace in the Park” event took place at Virginia Acres Park in Aiken.

The event encourages the community to come out and enjoy family-friendly activities, meditation, and hear from guest speakers.

“The whole goal is to somehow, in a very fun-filled manner, serve the community, give them some experience of meditation, help them learn, help them understand what meditation is a all about, and to bring the community together,” said Shvetank Agarwal, an organizer for the event.

This was the events fifth year and Agarwal says the event is growing and will be back again next year.