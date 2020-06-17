Groundbreaking held for Lake Thurmond RV Park

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

On Thursday, June 12, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Lake Thurmond RV Park which is being developed by Angels Three Development, LLC in partnership with Vital Spaces, LLC. Angela Self, Principal & Owner of Vital Spaces, LLC says this is a true dream come true for her. Self says, “I never imagined I would be developing an RV Park”. She is the daughter of a mechanic, mother of two sons, grandmother of a granddaughter, she worked in the healthcare field for 17 years and decided to go back to school for a degree in construction. She obtained her residential builders license and said she was “very lucky to meet Michael Watts”. “Mr. Watts and I have been working together for the last few years on construction and development projects”.

Self had been looking at developing a mobile home park when Watts found this piece of property on Fishing Village Road in Plum Branch. It was Ryan Branyon, McCormick County’s Building Official, who suggested an RV park would not only be a better investment but also better for the area. In addition to a big thanks to Branyon, she also wanted to thank Charlotte Tallent at the Chamber of Commerce, Thessa Smith with the county’s economic development department along with Avery Gambrell and Deborah Galloway in the county’s planning office. “This county, both the county employees and those volunteering on council and commissions, have really been instrumental in bringing this project together. I hope everyone will be proud of this park and I hope it will contribute positively to and for McCormick County.”

The park will open in phases. The goal is to have 30 sites open by July 1 and another 10 by Aug. 1. At capacity the park will hold about 90 sites. Most of the phase one sites will be full hook ups and will have 30 and 50 amp services as well as pull through spaces. The new building will house a check-in office, laundry facility and ADA accessible shower bathrooms. Future plans include a play area for kids, community area with fire pit, grills, and picnic tables, hot tub, fishing in two ponds, Wi-Fi service and more!

“Everyone has been so helpful and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to be here and to call you my new friends and friends of Lake Thurmond RV Park. On July 3 from 5 – 9 p.m., please come visit the facility and hear The Note Ropers, a really great and fun honky-tonk band and have some barbecue. Everyone is invited!”

For reservations or more information, please contact Self at 864-980-3341 or visit the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce website.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.