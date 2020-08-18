Grief counselors help students, staff mourn loss of teens killed in crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two school districts in the CSRA helped students get through the day while reeling from a crash that left three people dead.

Both Richmond and Columbia County schools have been impacted by this tragedy. Additional grief counselors are on hand to make sure students have what they need.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Deborah Williams, an Assistant Superintendent in Columbia County Schools. She told us about the sentiment at schools.

“There is somber. It’s just hard. Surprise,” she said.

While each Columbia County school is equipped with counselors, a social worker and psychologist, there’s now an additional team to include more social workers and psychologists at Lakeside High after losing one of their own.

Williams shared, “Some students may just want a space to do some writing or some drawings or just listen to music. It just depends on what the students needs are.”

Lakeside senior, 17-year-old Andrew Clements, was headed down Walton Way Monday night just after 9:00 when he lost control of the truck he was driving, hit a tree and crashed at Malvern Lane, near Langford Middle School. His passenger, 17-year-old Matthew Whitfield was a senior at Westside High School. And a spokesperson for the district said counselors there are available for students in person and virtually. A second passenger, 18-year-old Bailey Widener was also killed.

“It’s always difficult. It’s never easy. It’s just helping our students to deal with the loss and to help them to move on to the normalcy that they have been used to and just be there for them and to provide that support for them, whatever it is,” Williams added.

Whitfield attended Evans High School as a Freshman. The principal said staff there are raising money to help family with funeral arrangements.

