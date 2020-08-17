Greenlight given for civil rights investigation in death of Julian Lewis

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WJBF) – The lawyer for Julian Lewis‘ family says the department of justice has given the green light for a civil rights investigation.

60-year-old Lewis was shot and killed on August 7.

According to the GBI, former State Trooper Jacob Thompson tried to pull over Lewis in Screven County. Next, Lewis started a brief chase. Thompson did a pit maneuver to stop the car Lewis was driving then fired one shot killing Lewis.

Thompson is being charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Lewis was laid to rest this past Saturday.

MORE TOP STORIES: