GreenJackets single-game tickets for May home games go on sale Monday

North Augusta, SC – The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to release the Daily Promotions and ticketing procedures for the 2021 season.

With Opening Night just around the corner, the GreenJackets are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the May Home Games will go on sale Monday, April 26th at 10am online and at the SRP Park Box Office. Tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device. SRP Park is opening at a limited capacity for the first month of the season with approval from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the City of North Augusta. To start the season, there will be sections with socially distanced seating pods and sections with regular capacity. Seats will be sold in single seats options along with pod seating options.

“As we inch that much closer to Opening Day, we are excited to release our daily promotions and the highly anticipated date when single game tickets will go on sale!” General Manager, Brandon Greene, stated. “With a limited number of tickets to purchase in May, we encourage fans to be ready by your computer or at the SPR Park Box Office on Monday at 10AM. After close to 600 days away, we look forward welcoming you back on Opening Day in just 12 days.”

Fans can look forward to the following Daily Promotions during the entire 2021 Championship Season, including ticket deals, food and drink specials, and the fan-favorite fireworks:

Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12 NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7: First Responder Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors. Fire, Police, and EMS can receive discounted reserved seating tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office



Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta: “Warrior Wednesday” featuring special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Wednesday, September 8 th to benefit Forces United Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo returns to SRP Park on Wednesdays as fans can play along and win all game long All Wednesday home games will also be Silver Jackets nights, presented by AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. Fans 60 years and older can join the Silver Jackets Program by visiting: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets



Thursdays in partnership with Kicks99, and 93.9 BOB FM: “Thirsty Thursdays” return for the 2021 season, presented by Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6:00PM-8:00PM



Fridays, in partnership with HD 98.3 “Feature Friday,” highlights a featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM, a Chef-Inspired hamburger and hotdog, and special theme nights “Braves BUZZfest,” pays homage to the new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves



Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99 “State Farm Saturdays,” presented by Anthony and London Thuan New for 2021 the White Claw Concert Series will feature pre-game concerts from 4:30PM-5:45PM and postgame fireworks on select Saturday home games



Sundays, in partnership with Shout 94.7 “Sunday FUNday,” returns with kid-friendly themes each week New for 2021 the Maurice’s Piggie Park Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games Jr. Jackets Kids Club is back, presented by Tum-E Yummies, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta. It’s FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission to select Sunday home games – Register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities



Visit the 2021 Daily Promotions Page for more information: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-daily-promotions

A VIP Pre-Sale for single tickets will start at 10AM on Friday, April 23rd for GreenJackets 2021 Full, Half, and 20 Game Members and Holders, Sponsors and Suite Holders. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by vising the SRP Park Box Office. All purchases will be digitally delivered. The season opens at SRP Park on Tuesday, May 4 when the GreenJackets face-off against the Columbia Fireflies, a Kansas City Royals affiliate. As part of the new schedule implemented by Major League Baseball, the home slate will feature ten 6-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday against the likes of Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Kannapolis, and Fayetteville.

Buffer Zones

As mandated by MLB, a player safety buffer zone will be maintained and enforced around the dugouts, on-field bullpens, and the field of play to keep the required distance between fans and players. Physical distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.

Attendance Policies

As required by MLB’s Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older MUST wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside SRP Park for GreenJackets baseball games, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. A clear bag policy will also be enforced at all entry gates. Each attendee is allowed one clear bag (no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″). SRP Park strongly encourage all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a face mask while at SRP Park, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache, or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene.

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS