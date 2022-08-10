AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta GreenJackets owners, Diamond Baseball Holdings, have been bought by investment firm, Silver Lake.

This is the second time GreenJackets ownership has changed within a year.

The GreenJackets were acquired by Diamond Baseball Holdings — along with nine other minor league teams — back in December.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for fans. We have reached out to the GreenJackets but have not heard back.

Currently, Diamond Baseball Holdings operates 10 Clubs:

Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)

Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)

Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)

San Jose Giants (Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants)

Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, 2021 World Series Champions)

Mississippi Braves (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Rome Braves (High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

(Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers)

“Since its launch, DBH has established a leadership position in Minor League Baseball, with its Clubs playing a pivotal role in local communities across the U.S. Given the massive live audience and reach of the minor league, we believe there is a large opportunity to invest further to support growth, drive technology-related innovation and offer improved experiences for all stakeholders,” said Stephen Evans, Managing Director of Silver Lake. “We are excited to partner with Pat, Peter and their team to help advance DBH’s mission, particularly with investment in digital technologies that are transforming baseball’s landscape today.”

“Silver Lake will be an excellent partner to these Clubs going forward given their deep understanding of the business and their incredible track record of investment in sports IP,” said Mark Shapiro, President of Endeavor.