EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an “unruly juvenile” was found to have a gun in their bookbag on the first day of classes at Greenbrier High School.

A press release from the Columbia County School District said, ” On Thursday, August 4, 2022, school administrators responded to an unruly juvenile in class. During the intervention process, further investigation revealed a gun in the student’s bookbag, which was immediately removed. The Columbia County School District Police responded immediately and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was also contacted.”

According to the release, the incident was handled without causing disruptions to the school day.

The release also stated,