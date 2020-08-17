Green Meadows homeowners call on Commission to vote no to rehab

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People who live in one Augusta community want commissioners to vote no on a proposed rehabilitation facility for first responders in their neighborhood.

People who have lived in Green Meadows Estates for decades gave very strong arguments against the rehab facility. They said commissioners need to simply vote no.

“We don’t need nobody to come in here and change the culture of our neighborhood,” said Clarence Kendrick, who told us he’s lived in Green Meadows Estates since 1971.

He’s like many other homeowners who have been in the subdivision for 30, 40 and even 50 years and he has something to say about the Hale Foundation bringing in a facility to help first responders where they live.

“We do not want a drug. Let me say that again. We do not want a drug rehabilitation in our neighborhood,” said George Hatcher, who lives in Green Meadows Estates Subdivision.

Deborah Bunch, another homeowner, added, “A resident of Columbia County with deep pockets bought this property and gifted it to the Hale Foundation. He knew when he bought it that it was zoned residential.”

Many said it’s not the type of facility, but it’s proposed location. One homeowner said a national study shows communities with drug treatment centers lower nearby home prices and decreases home values, specifically when they treat heroin and morphine addictions.

Roberta Hatcher, who also lives in Green Meadows Estates added, “There is no guarantee that our home values will not decrease nor is there any assurance that patients won’t walk off the facility into our neighborhood.”

Opponents also cited that Green Meadows is filled with children and senior adults who should not live near a rehab. Community leaders showed up in support too.

“You see almost every yard here has a sign in it saying that they are opposed to this particular project,” Georgia State Senator Harold Jones said. “How can I as an elected official ignore that? That would be wrong for me and I think it would be quit a travesty if elected officials in our community actually don’t listen to the residents of this community.”

One person stressed that they do value first responders, they just don’t want Hale Foundation to bring the rehab facility.

Several homeowners are on the agenda to speak about the proposal ahead of the Commission vote Tuesday.

