WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Green Energy Biofuel is a processing facility where they recycle fats, oils, and grease into feedstock and bio fuel.

Their goal is to create a zero landfill solution for the environment while upcycling and recycling as much as possible.

Recently they got permits for their waste water treatment system.

“We can now treat the waste water from the plant production and release it back into the waste water system without any heavy metal, chemicals, or solids. It’s important because it aids with our zero waste solutions. We can now create a low impact into the environment. There’s less hauling so it lowers the carbon footprint and then it even aids in the treatment process at the horse creek treatment facility, so they do even have to spend much time treating it,” said Taylor Strickland, of Industrial Sales and Marketing.

Green Energy Biofuel built and designed this system themselves.

“It’s taken 3 years now to have it permitted to where we can have it do exactly what we want rather then having an independent hauler come here, haul all our waste water over the road and then take it to a treatment facility, that saves us money but it also lowers the impact on the environment because every time someone touches the water it add more carbon footprint,” said Strickland.

The company stressed that what they’re doing is a big deal.

“We’re the only ones in the southeast, practically in America that has this ability,” said Stickland.

“After our waste water is chemically treated it is sent to another part of the plant where it is biologically treated with oxygen and good bacteria and microorganisms before it is then discharged into a wastewater treatment facility,” said Waste Water Treatment Operator Bryan Russaw.

“And now that the water has been treated we can either discharge it back into the system or that water aids in our composting during dry weather,” said Strickland.

Green Energy Biofuel plans on continuing their quest for making an environment at a better place.