Greater Augusta Arts Council bringing more public art to the area

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)– The Greater Augusta Arts Council’s “It All Flows into the Savannah” mural project just wrapped up, and they’re looking ahead to their next project.

The goal of the mural project is to raise awareness about storm water pollution. 12 artists were commissioned, and had all of Master week to complete their pieces.

“We’re hoping that it will be annual,” executive director Brenda Durant said. “We have a storm water fee and some of that money helped pay for this awareness campaign.”

Their next big project is called “Golden Blocks.” Local artists will paint murals in the Laney Walker district.

“We have artists going in and doing research on the community and interacting with the neighborhood and then producing public art,” Durant said.

The Greater Augusta Arts council is working with the city, housing and community development, and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History.

“It’s just a way of kind of working as a collaboration to do some strategic public art that helps revitalize a neighborhood,” Durant said.

You can find a walking map of the city’s art in the Otocast app.

“That would encompass both what’s on Laney Walker and the sculptures and we’ll be adding the storm drains to our walking maps,” Durant said. “It says to Augustans, people who live here year round, we love you, we’re thinking about you. It builds community pride.”